 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer

Promotion for Lucy Searle at Future plc

Future
By Amy Wilson
2 days ago
news@responsesource.com

Future plc has promoted Lucy Searle to content director, working across Homes & Gardens, woman & home, Ideal Home and Real Homes. Lucy was previously global editor-in-chief at Homes & Gardens.

Homes & Gardens Ideal Home Lucy Searle Real Homes woman & home

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Lucy Searle
  • Homes & Gardens
    19 contacts
  • Ideal Home
    18 contacts
  • Real Homes
    16 contacts
  • woman & home
    41 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login