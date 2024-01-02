Promotion for Lucy Searle at Future plc
Future plc has promoted Lucy Searle to content director, working across Homes & Gardens, woman & home, Ideal Home and Real Homes. Lucy was previously global editor-in-chief at Homes & Gardens.
