Harriet Charnock-Bates takes up role with the Telegraph
The Telegraph has appointed Harriet Charnock-Bates as acting senior content editor, hotels. Harriet will be overseeing hotel guides and is interested to hear about new openings as well as other relevant travel news.
Prior to joining The Telegraph, Harriet was a freelance travel writer contributing to publications including Tatler, MR PORTER and The Times. She also headed up travel for print at HELLO! magazine as contributing travel editor.
