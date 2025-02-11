 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Harriet Charnock-Bates takes up role with the Telegraph

By Andrew Strutt
9 hours ago
The Telegraph has appointed Harriet Charnock-Bates as acting senior content editor, hotels. Harriet will be overseeing hotel guides and is interested to hear about new openings as well as other relevant travel news.

Prior to joining The Telegraph, Harriet was a freelance travel writer contributing to publications including Tatler, MR PORTER and The Times. She also headed up travel for print at HELLO! magazine as contributing travel editor.

