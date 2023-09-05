Freelance update: Charlotte Eggleston-Johnstone
The Telegraph‘s content editor for hotel guides Charlotte Eggleston-Johnstone has left the title to go freelance.
Charlotte has moved up to Yorkshire and will write on a freelance basis for the Telegraph travel desk. She is interested in any travel news and events, especially hotels or anything North Yorkshire related. Charlotte can be contacted via charlotteegglestonjohnstone@gmail.com.
