News / Consumer

Freelance update: Charlotte Eggleston-Johnstone

Freelance Update
By Andrew Strutt
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

The Telegraph‘s content editor for hotel guides Charlotte Eggleston-Johnstone has left the title to go freelance.

Charlotte has moved up to Yorkshire and will write on a freelance basis for the Telegraph travel desk. She is interested in any travel news and events, especially hotels or anything North Yorkshire related. Charlotte can be contacted via charlotteegglestonjohnstone@gmail.com.

Charlotte Eggleston-Johnstone Telegraph

