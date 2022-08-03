Ben Ross promoted to head of travel at the Telegraph
Telegraph Media Group has promoted Ben Ross to head of travel.
Ben will oversee all travel content across the Telegraph’s print and digital platforms. He was previously deputy head of travel and prior to that served as head of travel at The Independent. He can be found tweeting @benross01.
Recent news related to Travel (The Daily Telegraph) or Travel on Sunday (The Sunday Telegraph)
Recent news related to Ben Ross
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Ben Ross
-
Travel (The Daily Telegraph)
20 contacts
-
Travel on Sunday (The Sunday Telegraph)
8 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story