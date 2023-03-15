Ben Parker joins The Independent
The Independent has appointed Ben Parker as deputy travel editor.
Ben joins on 27 March and has previously served as travel content editor at The Daily Telegraph. He has also worked as a freelance journalist writing about travel, hospitality and tourism.
Ben can be found tweeting @BenParker90.
