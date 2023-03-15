 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / National and Regional Press

Ben Parker joins The Independent

The Independent
By Martina Losi
15 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

The Independent has appointed Ben Parker as deputy travel editor.

Ben joins on 27 March and has previously served as travel content editor at The Daily Telegraph. He has also worked as a freelance journalist writing about travel, hospitality and tourism.

Ben can be found tweeting @BenParker90.

Ben Parker The Independent

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Ben Parker
  • The Independent
    179 contacts
  • Travel (The Daily Telegraph)
    20 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login