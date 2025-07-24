 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Alex Croft appointed Foreign News Reporter for The Independent

By Helen Wilson
15 hours ago
The Independent has appointed Alex Croft in a full time role as foreign news reporter. Alex will cover foreign affairs, focussing largely on Ukraine and the Middle East, but also responding to other world news as and when it happens.

 

