Alex Croft appointed Foreign News Reporter for The Independent
The Independent has appointed Alex Croft in a full time role as foreign news reporter. Alex will cover foreign affairs, focussing largely on Ukraine and the Middle East, but also responding to other world news as and when it happens.
