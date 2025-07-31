Nicole Wootton-Cane joins The Independent as UK News Reporter
The Independent has appointed Nicole Wootton-Cane as UK news reporter. Nicole is particularly interested in stories regarding the human impact of online trends, online crime, and issues that predominantly affect women and children.
