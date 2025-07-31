 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Nicole Wootton-Cane joins The Independent as UK News Reporter

The-Independent
By Helen Wilson
12 hours ago
The Independent has appointed Nicole Wootton-Cane as UK news reporter. Nicole is particularly interested in stories regarding the human impact of online trends, online crime, and issues that predominantly affect women and children.

 

