 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / National and Regional Press

Anna Begley promoted at the Telegraph

telegraph media group
By Andrew Strutt
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

The Telegraph has promoted Anna Begley to commissioning editor.

Anna is now responsible for commissioning and editing pieces for the Telegraph Health desk, with a focus on SEO and evergreen content. She was previously a digital production journalist.

Anna Begley Telegraph

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Anna Begley
  • The Daily Telegraph
    466 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login