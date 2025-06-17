Anna Begley promoted at the Telegraph
The Telegraph has promoted Anna Begley to commissioning editor.
Anna is now responsible for commissioning and editing pieces for the Telegraph Health desk, with a focus on SEO and evergreen content. She was previously a digital production journalist.
