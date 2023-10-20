Freelance update: Tilly Wheating
Harper’s Bazaar fashion editor Tilly Wheating has gone freelance as a fashion and celebrity stylist. Tilly styles fashion, accessories, jewellery and watches and has worked for Violet Book, HUNGER, Interview and Esquire UK. She will also continue styling for Harper’s Bazaar as contributing fashion editor.
