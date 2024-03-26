 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer

Freelance update: Charlie Boyd

Freelance Update
By Martina Losi
16 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

NET-A-PORTER‘s jewellery and watches editor Charlie Boyd has gone freelance.

Charlie will be relocating to Dubai and is open for commissions from mid-April. She will continue contributing to the magazine as well as writing for The Times LUXX and Harper’s Bazaar.

Charlie can be contacted via twinklefingersboyd@gmail.com.

Charlie Boyd Freelance Journalist Net-A-Porter

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Charlie Boyd
  • Harper's Bazaar
    48 contacts
  • NET-A-PORTER
    8 contacts
  • The Times Luxx
    18 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login