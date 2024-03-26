Freelance update: Charlie Boyd
NET-A-PORTER‘s jewellery and watches editor Charlie Boyd has gone freelance.
Charlie will be relocating to Dubai and is open for commissions from mid-April. She will continue contributing to the magazine as well as writing for The Times LUXX and Harper’s Bazaar.
Charlie can be contacted via twinklefingersboyd@gmail.com.
