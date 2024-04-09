Hannah Akande joins Harrods Magazine
Harrods Magazine has appointed Hannah Akande as content assistant. Hannah will be covering fashion content in womenswear and menswear.
Hannah previously was the fashion cupboard manager at ELLE and Harper’s Bazaar, and has also previously served as fashion trainee for Cosmopolitan.
