Nateisha Scott joins Vogue Business

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
15 hours ago
Vogue Business has appointed Nateisha Scott as beauty editor. Nateisha will be responsible for beauty stories and news, while also leading the weekly newsletter.

Nateisha joins from her deputy beauty editor role at Harrods, and has also previously served as a content editor for RadSwan.

