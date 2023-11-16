Elektra Kotsoni joins Vogue Business and Vogue Runway as deputy director
Condé Nast has appointed Elektra Kotsoni as deputy director across Vogue Business and Vogue Runway. Elektra was previously editor-in-chief at Selfridges and can be found on Instagram @elektrakotsoni.
