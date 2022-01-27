Maliha Shoaib joins Vogue Business
Vogue Business has appointed Maliha Shoaib as editorial associate.
Maliha is interested in analysis of the fashion industry from a broader cultural lens, covering a range of topics from the representation and treatment of minority communities in fashion to the impact of the supply chain. She is particularly interested in the intersection between fashion and race.
Recent news related to Vogue Business
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Maliha Shoaib
-
Vogue Business
14 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story