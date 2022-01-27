 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Maliha Shoaib joins Vogue Business

By Andrew Strutt
13 hours ago
Vogue Business has appointed Maliha Shoaib as editorial associate.

Maliha is interested in analysis of the fashion industry from a broader cultural lens, covering a range of topics from the representation and treatment of minority communities in fashion to the impact of the supply chain. She is particularly interested in the intersection between fashion and race.

