News / Trade

Hikmat Mohammed Joins Vogue Business As Beauty Editor

Vogue business
By Christina Pirilla
1 day ago
Vogue Business have appointed Hikmat Mohammed as beauty editor. In his new role, Hikmat is covering the beauty division at Vogue Business. He’s interested in hearing about business and trends stories, as well as news stories and exclusives.

Hikmat was previously fashion & general assignments editor at WWD.

