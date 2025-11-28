Hikmat Mohammed Joins Vogue Business As Beauty Editor
Vogue Business have appointed Hikmat Mohammed as beauty editor. In his new role, Hikmat is covering the beauty division at Vogue Business. He’s interested in hearing about business and trends stories, as well as news stories and exclusives.
Hikmat was previously fashion & general assignments editor at WWD.
Recent news related to Vogue Business or WWD (Fashion Beauty Business) UK
Recent news related to Hikmat Mohammed
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Hikmat Mohammed
-
Vogue Business
15 contacts
-
WWD (Fashion Beauty Business) UK
2 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story