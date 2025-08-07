Vogue Business relaunch Tech Edit newsletter
Vogue Business has re-launched its weekly newsletter Tech Edit. Written by tech editor Amy O’Brien, Tech Edit covers everything at the intersection of fashion and luxury with technology.
Vogue Business has also launched an AI tracker which Amy will write weekly to track developments that could impact the fashion and beauty industries.
