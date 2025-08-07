 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Consumer / Finance and Tech

Vogue Business relaunch Tech Edit newsletter

Vogue business
By Amy Wilson
20 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Vogue Business has re-launched its weekly newsletter Tech Edit. Written by tech editor Amy O’Brien, Tech Edit covers everything at the intersection of fashion and luxury with technology.

Vogue Business has also launched an AI tracker which Amy will write weekly to track developments that could impact the fashion and beauty industries.

Amy O'Brien Tech Edit Vogue Business

