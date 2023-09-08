 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Finance and Tech / National and Regional Press

Praseeda Nair joins The Wall Street Journal

Wall Street Journal
By Martina Losi
20 hours ago
The Wall Street Journal (UK) has appointed Praseeda Nair as international editor of The Trust, the in-house creative consultancy creating originally reported stories in collaboration with brands.

Praseeda joined in September to cover the EMEA and APAC regions. Prior to this role, she worked as a freelance writer with CNN and the Financial Times. She also served as a writer and editor at Bloomberg and as managing editor at Vogue Business. Praseeda can be found tweeting @notpraseeda.

