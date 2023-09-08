Praseeda Nair joins The Wall Street Journal

The Wall Street Journal (UK) has appointed Praseeda Nair as international editor of The Trust, the in-house creative consultancy creating originally reported stories in collaboration with brands.

Praseeda joined in September to cover the EMEA and APAC regions. Prior to this role, she worked as a freelance writer with CNN and the Financial Times. She also served as a writer and editor at Bloomberg and as managing editor at Vogue Business. Praseeda can be found tweeting @notpraseeda.