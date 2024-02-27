 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / National and Regional Press

Pamela Barbaglia joins Bloomberg

Bloomberg
By Rob Lock
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

Bloomberg UK has appointed Pamela Barbaglia as deals reporter.

Pamela, who previously served as M&A editor at Reuters and most recently as columnist at Reuters Breakingviews, can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @pamela_msg.

Bloomberg UK Pamela Barbaglia Reuters Reuters Breakingviews

