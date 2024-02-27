Pamela Barbaglia joins Bloomberg
Bloomberg UK has appointed Pamela Barbaglia as deals reporter.
Pamela, who previously served as M&A editor at Reuters and most recently as columnist at Reuters Breakingviews, can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @pamela_msg.
Recent news related to Bloomberg UK, Reuters or Reuters Breakingviews
Recent news related to Pamela Barbaglia
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Pamela Barbaglia
-
Bloomberg UK
438 contacts
-
Reuters
556 contacts
-
Reuters Breakingviews
20 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story