Krishn Kaushik moves to Financial Times
Financial Times has appointed Krishn Kaushik as its Mumbai correspondent, where he reports on business, financial and technology sectors, including investigative stories from India. Prior to this, he was a Delhi-based political and general news correspondent for Reuters.
Recent news related to Financial Times
Recent news related to Krishn Kaushik
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Krishn Kaushik
-
Financial Times
494 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story