Krishn Kaushik moves to Financial Times

By Siergiej Miloczkin
20 hours ago
@SMiloczkin
news@responsesource.com

Financial Times has appointed Krishn Kaushik as its Mumbai correspondent, where he reports on business, financial and technology sectors, including investigative stories from India. Prior to this, he was a Delhi-based political and general news correspondent for Reuters.

