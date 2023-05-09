Krishn Kaushik becomes Reuters’ Political and General News Correspondent
Reuters has appointed Krishn Kaushik as a political and general news correspondent based in Delhi, India, where he reports on political issues, strategic affairs, defence and enterprise stories from India and the larger South Asian region. Prior to this, Krishn was a regional editor, South Asia for The Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project and a reporter for The Indian Express.
Recent news related to Reuters or Reuters New Delhi Bureau
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Krishn Kaushik
-
Reuters
507 contacts
-
Reuters New Delhi Bureau
7 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story