News / Finance and Tech / National and Regional Press

Krishn Kaushik becomes Reuters’ Political and General News Correspondent

Reuters
By Siergiej Miloczkin
14 hours ago
@SMiloczkin
news@responsesource.com

Reuters has appointed Krishn Kaushik as a political and general news correspondent based in Delhi, India, where he reports on political issues, strategic affairs, defence and enterprise stories from India and the larger South Asian region. Prior to this, Krishn was a regional editor, South Asia for The Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project and a reporter for The Indian Express.

Krishn Kaushik Reuters

