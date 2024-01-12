Daina Beth Solomon steps into LatAm Mining Correspondent role at Reuters
Reuters has appointed Daina Beth Solomon as a Latin America mining correspondent. Daina Beth will cover mining trends and developments across Latin America, with a special eye on the global green energy transition. Prior to this, she was a Mexico correspondent writing on breaking news, migration, labour and business in Mexico. Daina Beth is still based in Mexico City but has plans to move to Chile later in the year. She can be reached by email or on LinkedIn with trade tips and stories.
