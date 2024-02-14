Portia Crowe joins Reuters as West & Central Africa correspondent
Reuters has appointed Portia Crowe as West & Central Africa correspondent. Prior to this, she was a West Africa correspondent at AFP (Agence France-Presse). Portia is based in Dakar, Senegal, and covers 23 countries across West and Central Africa, excluding Nigeria.
Recent news related to AFP (Agence France Presse) or Reuters
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Portia Crowe
-
AFP (Agence France Presse)
8 contacts
-
Reuters
558 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story