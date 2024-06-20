AFP appoints global editor-in-chief and deputy global news editor

Agence France Presse (AFP) has made several appointments within its global leadership team:

Mehdi Lebouachera has been appointed as AFP’s global editor-in-chief. Mehdi will start after the US elections on 5 November. He is currently chief editor for the Asia-Pacific region and oversees 250 journalists in 26 countries.

Mehdi will replace Sophie Huet, who will begin a full-time role developing the agency’s artificial intelligence strategy and guiding AFP through the changes sparked by the platforms, social media, and artificial intelligence.

AFP has also appointed Jennie Matthew as deputy global news editor. Jennie is currently chief editor for Africa and will replace Chris Otton, who will become chief editor for the Middle East and North Africa.