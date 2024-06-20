 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
AFP appoints global editor-in-chief and deputy global news editor

AFP
By Martina Losi
10 hours ago
Agence France Presse (AFP) has made several appointments within its global leadership team:

Mehdi Lebouachera has been appointed as AFP’s global editor-in-chief. Mehdi will start after the US elections on 5 November. He is currently chief editor for the Asia-Pacific region and oversees 250 journalists in 26 countries.

Mehdi will replace Sophie Huet, who will begin a full-time role developing the agency’s artificial intelligence strategy and guiding AFP through the changes sparked by the platforms, social media, and artificial intelligence.

AFP has also appointed Jennie Matthew as deputy global news editor. Jennie is currently chief editor for Africa and will replace Chris Otton, who will become chief editor for the Middle East and North Africa.

