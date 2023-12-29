 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Finance and Tech / National and Regional Press

Harshita Mary Varghese is now Correspondent – Technology, Media and Telecom at Reuters

Reuters
By Siergiej Miloczkin
1 day ago
@SMiloczkin
news@responsesource.com

Reuters has appointed Harshita Mary Varghese as correspondent – technology, media and telecom. Prior to this, she was a data reporter at the outlet. Harshita Mary is based in Bangalore, India, and can be reached by email.

Harshita Mary Varghese Reuters Reuters Banglalore Bureau

