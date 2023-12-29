Harshita Mary Varghese is now Correspondent – Technology, Media and Telecom at Reuters
Reuters has appointed Harshita Mary Varghese as correspondent – technology, media and telecom. Prior to this, she was a data reporter at the outlet. Harshita Mary is based in Bangalore, India, and can be reached by email.
