Anna Hirtenstein moves to Reuters
Reuters has appointed Anna Hirtenstein as a senior correspondent.
Anna was previously the markets reporter for the Wall Street Journal and will be covering the energy sector.
Recent news related to Reuters or The Wall Street Journal (London Bureau)
Recent news related to Anna Hirtenstein
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Anna Hirtenstein
-
Reuters
531 contacts
-
The Wall Street Journal (London Bureau)
32 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story