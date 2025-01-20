Sam Tabahriti joins Reuters from Law360
Reuters has appointed Sam Tabahriti as a breaking news correspondent. Sam will be covering coverage of UK and Ireland.
Sam joins from his reporter role Law360, and has also previously served as as a junior business reporter for Business Insider.
Recent news related to Business Insider, Law360 or Reuters
Recent news related to Sam Tabahriti
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Sam Tabahriti
-
Business Insider
35 contacts
-
Law360
22 contacts
-
Reuters
520 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story