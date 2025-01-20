 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Sam Tabahriti joins Reuters from Law360

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
1 day ago
Reuters has appointed Sam Tabahriti as a breaking news correspondent. Sam will be covering coverage of UK and Ireland.

Sam joins from his reporter role Law360, and has also previously served as as a junior business reporter for Business Insider.

