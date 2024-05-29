Michael Cogley joins The Currency as London editor
The Currency has appointed Michael Cogley as London editor. Michael leads The Currency’s growing presence in London, covering a broad remit including finance, tech, energy, and construction.
Michael joins from his start-ups and VC editor role at Business Insider, and has also previously served as technology correspondent for Telegraph Media Group.
