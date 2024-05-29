 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Finance and Tech

Michael Cogley joins The Currency as London editor

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
1 day ago
The Currency has appointed Michael Cogley as London editor. Michael leads The Currency’s growing presence in London, covering a broad remit including finance, tech, energy, and construction.

Michael joins from his start-ups and VC editor role at Business Insider, and has also previously served as technology correspondent for Telegraph Media Group.

Business Insider Michael Cogley The Currency

