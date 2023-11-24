Promotion for Rachel Hosie at Business Insider
Business Insider has appointed Rachel Hosie as health correspondent. Rachel was previously a senior reporter at the publication. She covers wellness, fitness, nutrition and lifestyle and can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @rachel_hosie.
