Ryan Hogg joins Fortune (Europe) from Business Insider

By Amy Wilson
9 hours ago
Fortune (Europe) has appointed Ryan Hogg as Europe business reporter. He will be covering business sectors including tech, transport, real estate and energy, and would like to hear about the continent’s biggest companies, business personalities or anything that would resonate with European readers.

Ryan was previously junior business reporter at Insider Inc and can be found tweeting @RyanAHogg.

