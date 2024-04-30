Louise Ridley named editorial director at The Female Lead
The Female Lead has appointed Louise Ridley as editorial director.
Louise joined the women’s equality charity on 29 April and will be responsible for designing its narrative and shaping the conversations while managing content creators, ambassadors and volunteer influencers.
Louise previously served as senior features editor at Business Insider. She formerly worked as a senior journalist at BBC Newsbeat and a special projects editor at HuffPost (UK).
