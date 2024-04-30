 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Louise Ridley named editorial director at The Female Lead

By Martina Losi
22 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

The Female Lead has appointed Louise Ridley as editorial director.

Louise joined the women’s equality charity on 29 April and will be responsible for designing its narrative and shaping the conversations while managing content creators, ambassadors and volunteer influencers.

Louise previously served as senior features editor at Business Insider. She formerly worked as a senior journalist at BBC Newsbeat and a special projects editor at HuffPost (UK).

Business Insider Louise Ridley The Female Lead

