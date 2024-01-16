 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / National and Regional Press

Peter Gillibrand joins BBC Newsbeat

BBC-newsbeat
By Martina Losi
13 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

BBC Radio 1 has appointed Peter Gillibrand as broadcast journalist at BBC Newsbeat.

Peter joins from his journalist role at BBC Newsnight. He previously served as a reporter and a presenter at BBC Wales and worked as a broadcast journalist with Global radio stations. Peter can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @GillibrandPeter.

BBC Newsbeat BBC Newsnight BBC Radio 1 Peter Gillibrand

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Peter Gillibrand
  • BBC Newsbeat
    17 contacts
  • BBC Newsnight
    37 contacts
  • BBC Radio 1
    34 contacts
  • BBC Wales
    102 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login