Peter Gillibrand joins BBC Newsbeat
BBC Radio 1 has appointed Peter Gillibrand as broadcast journalist at BBC Newsbeat.
Peter joins from his journalist role at BBC Newsnight. He previously served as a reporter and a presenter at BBC Wales and worked as a broadcast journalist with Global radio stations. Peter can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @GillibrandPeter.
Recent news related to BBC Newsbeat, BBC Newsnight, BBC Radio 1 or BBC Wales
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Peter Gillibrand
-
BBC Newsbeat
17 contacts
-
BBC Newsnight
37 contacts
-
BBC Radio 1
34 contacts
-
BBC Wales
102 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story