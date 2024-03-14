 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Jonathan Aspinwall confirmed executive editor of BBC Newsnight

BBC-Newsnight
By Martina Losi
10 hours ago
The BBC has appointed Jonathan Aspinwall as executive editor of BBC Newsnight. Jonathan will lead the TV show as it evolves into a debate, discussion and interview-based programme.

Jonathan joins from his executive producer role at BBC News Podcasts. He previously held senior editorial roles across TV, radio and digital, including as deputy editor of BBC Breakfast.

