Jonathan Aspinwall confirmed executive editor of BBC Newsnight
The BBC has appointed Jonathan Aspinwall as executive editor of BBC Newsnight. Jonathan will lead the TV show as it evolves into a debate, discussion and interview-based programme.
Jonathan joins from his executive producer role at BBC News Podcasts. He previously held senior editorial roles across TV, radio and digital, including as deputy editor of BBC Breakfast.
Recent news related to BBC Breakfast, BBC Newsnight or Newscast (Podcast)
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Jonathan Aspinwall
-
BBC Breakfast
53 contacts
-
BBC Newsnight
32 contacts
-
Newscast (Podcast)
13 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story