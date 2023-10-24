 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / National and Regional Press

Kirsty Wark to leave BBC Newsnight after 30 years

BBC Newsnight
By Amy Wilson
3 days ago
news@responsesource.com

BBC Newsnight’s lead presenter Kirsty Wark will step down from her role after 30 years with the programme. Kirsty will continue to present for the BBC on programmes including The Reunion, Start the Week on Radio 4, as well as documentaries. During her time at Newsnight, Kirsty has covered eight Prime Ministers and interviewed many prominent politicians and cultural figures. She will leave the show after the next election.

