Kirsty Wark to leave BBC Newsnight after 30 years
BBC Newsnight’s lead presenter Kirsty Wark will step down from her role after 30 years with the programme. Kirsty will continue to present for the BBC on programmes including The Reunion, Start the Week on Radio 4, as well as documentaries. During her time at Newsnight, Kirsty has covered eight Prime Ministers and interviewed many prominent politicians and cultural figures. She will leave the show after the next election.
