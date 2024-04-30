 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Mitch Rushton moves to BBC Newsbeat

By Martina Losi
22 hours ago
BBC Newsbeat has appointed Mitch Rushton as senior journalist reporter.

Mitch joined in April from his senior broadcast journalist role at Global. He previously worked as acting news content editor at Free Radio Birmingham, recently rebranded as Hits Radio Birmingham. Mitch can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @MitchRushton1.

