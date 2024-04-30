Mitch Rushton moves to BBC Newsbeat
BBC Newsbeat has appointed Mitch Rushton as senior journalist reporter.
Mitch joined in April from his senior broadcast journalist role at Global. He previously worked as acting news content editor at Free Radio Birmingham, recently rebranded as Hits Radio Birmingham. Mitch can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @MitchRushton1.
Recent news related to BBC Newsbeat or Free Radio Birmingham
Recent news related to Mitch Rushton
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Mitch Rushton
-
BBC Newsbeat
20 contacts
-
Free Radio Birmingham
4 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story