 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / National and Regional Press

Polly Bayfield joins BBC Newsbeat

BBC Newsbeat
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
5 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

BBC Newsbeat has appointed Polly Bayfield as a reporter, covering national news and sport.

Polly joined on 24 October from her broadcast journalist role at BBC News, and has also previously served as news content editor and breakfast newsreader at Free Radio Birmingham.

 

BBC Newsbeat Polly Bayfield

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Polly Bayfield
  • BBC Newsbeat
    15 contacts
  • Free Radio Birmingham
    5 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login