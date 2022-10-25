Polly Bayfield joins BBC Newsbeat
BBC Newsbeat has appointed Polly Bayfield as a reporter, covering national news and sport.
Polly joined on 24 October from her broadcast journalist role at BBC News, and has also previously served as news content editor and breakfast newsreader at Free Radio Birmingham.
