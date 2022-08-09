Claire Hawthorn moves to Free Radio Birmingham
Claire Hawthorn has joined Free Radio Birmingham as newsdesk editor – central region, and a breakfast newsreader. Prior to this, she was a broadcast journalist with Global’s Newsroom in the North East.
