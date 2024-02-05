 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Unzela Khan joins HuffPost UK from MyLondon

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
5 hours ago
HuffPost UK has appointed Unzela Khan as parents editor. Unzela will be covering all things parenting, including research, expert opinions, parenting advice and product reviews.

Unzela joins from her race and diversity editor role My London and has also previously served as content editor for LeicestershireLive.

 

