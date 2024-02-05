Unzela Khan joins HuffPost UK from MyLondon
HuffPost UK has appointed Unzela Khan as parents editor. Unzela will be covering all things parenting, including research, expert opinions, parenting advice and product reviews.
Unzela joins from her race and diversity editor role My London and has also previously served as content editor for LeicestershireLive.
