Maia Snow joins The Bookseller
The Bookseller has appointed Maia Snow as news editor. Maia is responsible for managing the news desk and a team of reporters covering news, acquisitions and more from across the world of publishing.
Maia joined on 8 July from her world news editor role at Express.co.uk, and has also previously served as content editor at MyLondon.
