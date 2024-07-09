 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Maia Snow joins The Bookseller

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
2 days ago
The Bookseller has appointed Maia Snow as news editor. Maia is responsible for managing the news desk and a team of reporters covering news, acquisitions and more from across the world of publishing.

Maia joined on 8 July from her world news editor role at Express.co.uk,  and has also previously served as content editor at MyLondon.

 

