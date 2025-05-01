 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Kirsty McCormack joins Reach plc as Deputy TV & Showbiz Editor

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
2 hours ago
Reach has appointed Kirsty McCormack as deputy TV & showbiz editor, working across their three US titles: Mirror US, Express US, and Irish Star. She was previously senior entertainment reporter at DailyMail.com and The US Sun.

Kirsty is based in New York City and is interested in hearing about interview opportunities and events.

Prior to moving to the US, Kirsty worked as TV & showbiz editor at Express.co.uk and has written for publications including HuffPost, National Enquirer, RadarOnline and the Daily Star Online.

