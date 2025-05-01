Kirsty McCormack joins Reach plc as Deputy TV & Showbiz Editor
Reach has appointed Kirsty McCormack as deputy TV & showbiz editor, working across their three US titles: Mirror US, Express US, and Irish Star. She was previously senior entertainment reporter at DailyMail.com and The US Sun.
Kirsty is based in New York City and is interested in hearing about interview opportunities and events.
Prior to moving to the US, Kirsty worked as TV & showbiz editor at Express.co.uk and has written for publications including HuffPost, National Enquirer, RadarOnline and the Daily Star Online.
