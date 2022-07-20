Promotion for Kirsty McCormack at Mirror online
Mirror Online has promoted Kirsty McCormack from senior TV reporter to acting assistant showbiz and TV editor. Kirsty is interested in hearing about TV and showbiz interview opportunities, events, and upcoming film and television releases.
