Emma Dooney joins Daily Mirror as a Showbiz News Reporter
Reach plc has appointed Emma Dooney as a showbiz news reporter, covering showbiz, lifestyle, celebrities and entertainment. Prior to this, she was a news writer for GoodtoKnow and woman & home.
