News / Consumer / National and Regional Press

Emma Dooney joins Daily Mirror as a Showbiz News Reporter

Daily Mirror
By Siergiej Miloczkin
20 hours ago
@SMiloczkin
news@responsesource.com

Reach plc has appointed Emma Dooney as a showbiz news reporter, covering showbiz, lifestyle, celebrities and entertainment. Prior to this, she was a news writer for GoodtoKnow and woman & home.

Emma Dooney GoodtoKnow.co.uk Reach plc woman & home

