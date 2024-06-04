Cally Brooks joins the Daily Mirror from the Express
Daily Mirror has appointed Cally Brooks as a features writer. Cally will be covering a range of topics from real life stories (health, lifestyle, relationships) to showbiz news (interviews with celebs, latest news on TV shows etc). She will be writing for both print and online.
Cally joins from her news reporter role at Express.co.uk, and has also previously served as a senior reporter at Caters News Agency Ltd.
