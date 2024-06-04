 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Cally Brooks joins the Daily Mirror from the Express

Daily Mirror
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
15 hours ago
Daily Mirror has appointed Cally Brooks as a features writer. Cally will be covering a range of topics from real life stories (health, lifestyle, relationships) to showbiz news (interviews with celebs, latest news on TV shows etc). She will be writing for both print and online.

Cally joins from her news reporter role at Express.co.uk, and has also previously served as a senior reporter at Caters News Agency Ltd.

