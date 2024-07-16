Jessica Earnshaw joins Newsweek as Entertainment Editor
Jessica Earnshaw, previously showbiz editor at Daily Express, has been appointed entertainment editor Newsweek.
Jessica will be working on Newsweek’s website covering celebrity news, TV, film, and royal with a US focus.
Recent news related to Express, Newsweek or Newsweek Online
Recent news related to Jessica Earnshaw
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Jessica Earnshaw
-
Express
119 contacts
-
Newsweek
41 contacts
-
Newsweek Online
38 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story