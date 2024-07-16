 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Consumer

Jessica Earnshaw joins Newsweek as Entertainment Editor

Newsweek
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
9 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Jessica Earnshaw, previously showbiz editor at Daily Express, has been appointed entertainment editor Newsweek.

Jessica will be working on Newsweek’s website covering celebrity news, TV, film, and royal with a US focus.

Daily Express Jessica Earnshaw Newsweek

