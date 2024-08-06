 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Consumer

Freelance update: Lollie Hancock

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
2 days ago
news@responsesource.com

Newsweek beauty & self-care reporter Lollie Hancock has left the title to go freelance. Lollie focuses on beauty, aesthetics, wellness but is also interested in fashion and lifestyle.

She is available for commissions, day shifts, and content creation across beauty, wellness, fashion and lifestyle, as well as panel moderation, hosting and presenting opportunities within the beauty and lifestyle space.

She can be contacted via lolliewrites@gmail.com.

freelance journalists Lollie Hancock Newsweek

