Freelance update: Lollie Hancock
Newsweek beauty & self-care reporter Lollie Hancock has left the title to go freelance. Lollie focuses on beauty, aesthetics, wellness but is also interested in fashion and lifestyle.
She is available for commissions, day shifts, and content creation across beauty, wellness, fashion and lifestyle, as well as panel moderation, hosting and presenting opportunities within the beauty and lifestyle space.
She can be contacted via lolliewrites@gmail.com.
