Lollie Hancock joins Cosmetics Business and Pure Beauty

HPCi Media
By Amy Wilson
18 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

HPCi Media has appointed Lollie Hancock as a reporter/sub-editor across Cosmetics Business and Pure Beauty. Lollie will be overseeing new launches and covering breaking industry news, trend-led features and brand stories across digital and print. She would like to hear about launches, founder interviews, data-backed trends, pop-ups and store launches, exclusive angles and big industry moves.

