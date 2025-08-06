Lollie Hancock joins Cosmetics Business and Pure Beauty
HPCi Media has appointed Lollie Hancock as a reporter/sub-editor across Cosmetics Business and Pure Beauty. Lollie will be overseeing new launches and covering breaking industry news, trend-led features and brand stories across digital and print. She would like to hear about launches, founder interviews, data-backed trends, pop-ups and store launches, exclusive angles and big industry moves.
