News / Trade

Becky Bargh promoted at HPCi Media Ltd

HPCi Media
By Amy Wilson
6 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

HPCi Media Ltd has promoted Becky Bargh to news editor, working across Pure Beauty and Cosmetics Business. Becky was previously senior news & social media reporter.

Becky Bargh cosmeticsbusiness.com Pure Beauty

