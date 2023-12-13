Cosmetics Business launches podcast

The Cosmetics Business Podcast is launching to the general public on 13 December.

The podcast, aimed at cosmetics and personal care professionals, will be analysing beauty news, trends and talking points. The podcast’s first episode ‘The Beauty Trends that Defined 2023’ was released on 6 December exclusively to Cosmetics Business subscribers.

Co-hosting the podcast are editor Julia Wray, digital editor Sarah Parsons, news editor Amanda Pauley and news reporter Alessandro Carrara. The team can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @cb_beautynews.