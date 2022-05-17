Amanda Pauley swaps Professional Beauty for loveFOOD
loveFOOD has appointed Amanda Pauley as features editor.
Amanda would like to hear from PRs about chef interviews, recipes, product reviews, press trips, news and research. She will also be a contributing writer to the company’s sister travel site loveEXPLORING. She was previously deputy editor at Professional Beauty and she can be found on Instagram @Mini_Pauley.
