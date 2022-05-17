 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer

Amanda Pauley swaps Professional Beauty for loveFOOD

lovefood
By Andrew Strutt
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

loveFOOD has appointed Amanda Pauley as features editor.

Amanda would like to hear from PRs about chef interviews, recipes, product reviews, press trips, news and research. She will also be a contributing writer to the company’s sister travel site loveEXPLORING. She was previously deputy editor at Professional Beauty and she can be found on Instagram @Mini_Pauley.

Amanda Pauley loveEXPLORING lovefood Professional Beauty

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Amanda Pauley
  • loveEXPLORING
    6 contacts
  • loveFOOD
    5 contacts
  • Professional Beauty
    4 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login