Karlina Valeiko joins National Geographic Traveller
National Geographic Traveller has appointed Karlina Valeiko as deputy digital editor. Karlina was previously features editor at loveEXPLORING and can be found tweeting @mrs_karlina. Follow her travels on Instagram on @mrs_karlina.
