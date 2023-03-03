 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Jack Clayton joins National Geographic Traveller (UK)

National Geographic Traveller
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
8 hours ago
National Geographic Traveller (UK) has appointed Jack Clayton as deputy branded content manager. Jack is part of the branded editorial content team. He is responsible for overseeing several National Geographic Traveller UK’s branded editorial projects.

He works with tourist boards, the magazine’s existing commercial partners, National Geographic Traveller Branded Content Manager and their long list of contributors to create authentic and adventure-inspiring content for NGT UK’s print and online spaces.

Jack Clayton National Geographic Traveller (UK)

