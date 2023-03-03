Jack Clayton joins National Geographic Traveller (UK)
National Geographic Traveller (UK) has appointed Jack Clayton as deputy branded content manager. Jack is part of the branded editorial content team. He is responsible for overseeing several National Geographic Traveller UK’s branded editorial projects.
He works with tourist boards, the magazine’s existing commercial partners, National Geographic Traveller Branded Content Manager and their long list of contributors to create authentic and adventure-inspiring content for NGT UK’s print and online spaces.
